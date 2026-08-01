Fire burning in and around Riverside Street Park visible from northwest Spokane

(This is a developing story.)

A wildfire burning within and around Riverside State Park is threatening homes northeast of Airway Heights. The Old Trails Fire is burning about 500 acres, according to Watch Duty.

Crews from Spokane County Fire District 10 are battling the flames.

Spokane County Emergency Management has issued a level 3 evacuation for residents living near Newkirk Road on the north, Trails Road on the south, N. Hayford Road on the west and W. Euclid Road on the east.

The fire is throwing dark smoke into the sky. Southwest winds are carrying it into northwest Spokane. People congregated along Northwest Boulevard to watch. Flames were visible from across the river.

No word yet whether any structures have caught fire or anyone has been injured.

An evacuation shelter has been opened in the small gym at Spokane Falls Community College.

County officials say they’ve opened the Spokane County Fairgrounds for people who need a place to evacuate their animals.

