Photos from the Spokane Complex Fires
1 of 13 — Spokane Fire
Evacuees return to their homes on foot to retrieve valuebles from their homes during the fires in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
2 of 13 — Spokane Fire
Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from their homes as fires swept through the city in Spokane Saturday. Many returning Sunday to find out if their homes survived and to retrieve necessary items Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
3 of 13 — Spokane Fire
The National Guard hands out water to folks affected by the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
4 of 13 — Spokane Fire
An American flag was the only surviving item from one home in the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
5 of 13 — Spokane Fire
Bob Shaber sprays water on the remnants of his family’s neighbor’s yard in the Indian Trail neighborhood in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026. The Old Trails Fire swept through neighborhoods so quickly, destroying some homes while sparing others.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
6 of 13 — Spokane Fire
Josh Paul takes photos of the destroyed homes in his neighborhood in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026. His home was spared.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
7 of 13 — Spokane Fire
A Radio Flyer red wagon is all that remains at a home in the Indian Trail neighborhood in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
8 of 13 — Spokane Fire
Firefighters take a break after a 28 hour shift fighting the Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
9 of 13 — Spokane Fire
Friends and family of the Town family loads a safe into the back of a truck in the Indian Trails neighborhood where they lost their home in Spokane Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
10 of 13 — Spokane Fire
The Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington swept through neighborhoods so quickly, destroying some homes while sparing their neighbors Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
11 of 13 — Spokane Fire
The Old Trails Fire in Spokane, Washington swept through neighborhoods so quickly, destroying some homes while sparing their neighbors Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
12 of 13 — Spokane Fire
A worker from Avista Utilities turns off a gas line near a burned block of homes in the Indian Trail neighborhood of Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
13 of 13 — Spokane Fire
Brit Wilson, 35, looks at what is left of her parents home where she was only a few days earlier in Spokane, Washington Sunday, August 2nd, 2026.
Rajah Bose/Rajah Bose for SPR
These photos, taken by Rajah Bose, show some of the destruction left in the wake of the Old Trails Fire.