Stage Left's "An Aviary for Birds of Sadness"

Dominique Betts, Tristen Canfield, Lisa Edwards, Bridget Pretz and Cecilia Sutton joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to discuss An Aviary for Birds of Sadness, which opened its inaugural run last weekend at Stage Left Theater.

An Aviary for Birds of Sadness is an original work by Canfield as well as her first full-length play. It was originally workshopped by Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and is now making its debut as a full stage production. Edwards is directing.

The play centers on Bernice (played by Pretz), who is living with severe depression, and the "found family" of friends—Catherine, Lane and Jack (aka James, Jaden, Jen)—who help her cope. Betts is playing Catherine, Sutton is playing Jack et al. and Jennie Oliver is playing Lane.

Canfield talked about An Aviary for Birds of Sadness and the process of workshopping and revision, which continued until the last few weeks of rehearsal. Edwards explained how she came to be involved in the play as well as the kaleidoscopic set and lighting design by Jeremy Whittington and Alana Shepherd, respectively.

Betts, Pretz and Sutton offered some background on their characters and compared them to some of their recent roles in Sweeney Todd (Stage Left) or Lord of the Flies (Bright Comet). They also performed a short scene from the play.

Canfield's previous work includes Brothers Before, a one-act play that helped launch our Radio Play Co-Lab initiative last December.

An Aviary for Birds of Sadness runs until August 27 at Stage Left Theater. For tickets or more information, call their box office on (509) 838-9727 or visit the Stage Left Theater website.