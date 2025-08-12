From the Studio: SCT's Legally Blonde
Spokane Children's Theatre joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their teen camp production of Legally Blonde. Actors Avery Hudson and Leland Hargrove describe their characters and experience of doing the show, and Julianne Chartier explains SCT's selection of this PG-13 musical and her personal connection to its themes.
Legally Blonde
August 15, 16, and 17
Friday at 7pm
Saturday at 2pm and 7pm
Sunday at 2pm
Homepage and Tickets
Songs: "Legally Blonde" and "Serious"
Elle Woods- Avery Hudson
Warner- Leland Hargrove
Director- Julianne Chartier
Musical Director- Beth Taylor
Choreographer- Daniel Renz