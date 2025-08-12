© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: SCT's Legally Blonde

By Henry McNulty
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:14 PM PDT
From left: Julianne Chartier, Leland Hargrove, Avery Hudson, Beth Taylor
From left: Julianne Chartier, Leland Hargrove, Avery Hudson, Beth Taylor

Spokane Children's Theatre joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their teen camp production of Legally Blonde. Actors Avery Hudson and Leland Hargrove describe their characters and experience of doing the show, and Julianne Chartier explains SCT's selection of this PG-13 musical and her personal connection to its themes.

Legally Blonde
August 15, 16, and 17
Friday at 7pm
Saturday at 2pm and 7pm
Sunday at 2pm
Homepage and Tickets

Songs: "Legally Blonde" and "Serious"

Elle Woods- Avery Hudson
Warner- Leland Hargrove
Director- Julianne Chartier
Musical Director- Beth Taylor
Choreographer- Daniel Renz

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
