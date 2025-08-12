From the Studio: SCT's Legally Blonde

Spokane Children's Theatre joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their teen camp production of Legally Blonde. Actors Avery Hudson and Leland Hargrove describe their characters and experience of doing the show, and Julianne Chartier explains SCT's selection of this PG-13 musical and her personal connection to its themes.

Legally Blonde

August 15, 16, and 17

Friday at 7pm

Saturday at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday at 2pm

Homepage and Tickets

Songs: "Legally Blonde" and "Serious"

Elle Woods- Avery Hudson

Warner- Leland Hargrove

Director- Julianne Chartier

Musical Director- Beth Taylor

Choreographer- Daniel Renz