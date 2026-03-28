© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 7 Preview

Published March 28, 2026 at 9:57 AM PDT
James Lowe, Kalena Bovell, and Mateusz Wolski

Spokane Symphony concertmaster Mateusz Wolski takes center stage in the orchestra's seventh Masterworks program of the 2025-26 season, playing Edouard Lalo's showpiece, "Symphonie espagnole." Titled "Primavera," the concert also includes the fairly recently-discovered "Overture in C" by Fanny Mendelssohn and brother Felix Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony. SSO Music Director James Lowe, soloist Mateusz Wolski and Symphony Music Director Fellow Kalena Bovell discuss the program with host Jim Tevenan.

From The Studio