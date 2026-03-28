From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 7 Preview

Spokane Symphony concertmaster Mateusz Wolski takes center stage in the orchestra's seventh Masterworks program of the 2025-26 season, playing Edouard Lalo's showpiece, "Symphonie espagnole." Titled "Primavera," the concert also includes the fairly recently-discovered "Overture in C" by Fanny Mendelssohn and brother Felix Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony. SSO Music Director James Lowe, soloist Mateusz Wolski and Symphony Music Director Fellow Kalena Bovell discuss the program with host Jim Tevenan.