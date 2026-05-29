From the Studio: Sing to the Lord! at St. John's Cathedral

Dr. Andrea Olson and Logan Shevalier joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their "ecumenical choral concert" Sing to the Lord! at St. John's Cathedral. Also joining the group were vocalist Kalee Ludwig-Philllips and pianist Christian Skok. The centerpiece of the upcoming performance is a joint-rendition of Vivaldi's Gloria, alongside various other works presented by the participating choirs.

Sing to the Lord!

St. John's Cathedral

Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 3:00 pm