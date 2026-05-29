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From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: Sing to the Lord! at St. John's Cathedral

By Henry McNulty
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:28 PM PDT
From left: Henry McNulty, Logan Shavalier, Karlee Ludwig-Phillips, Andrea Olson, Christian Skok

Dr. Andrea Olson and Logan Shevalier joined host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss their "ecumenical choral concert" Sing to the Lord! at St. John's Cathedral. Also joining the group were vocalist Kalee Ludwig-Philllips and pianist Christian Skok. The centerpiece of the upcoming performance is a joint-rendition of Vivaldi's Gloria, alongside various other works presented by the participating choirs.

Sing to the Lord!
St. John's Cathedral
Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 3:00 pm

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From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Music Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty