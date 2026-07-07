From the Studio: Trumpeter Chris Botti
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Chris Botti
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Sandpoint Conservatory Board member, Frank Geisler and Director, Karin Wedemeyer
The legendary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti comes to Spokane to play a concert at the Fox Theater to benefit the Music conservatory of Sandpoint. In preparation for the event, Chris agreed to an interview with SPR Classical's Jim Tevenan. Their conversation focussed on Chris' musical growth, development and coming of age, an inspirational story!