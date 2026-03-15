Front Porch Porch Bluegrass: March 15, 2026

1. Danny Barnes - Foggy Mountain Special (Stove Up)

2. John Hartford Stringband - Love Grown Cold (Memories of John)

3. Slocan Ramblers - Hilbilly Blues/Deer on the River (Queen City Jubilee)

4. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Natural Thing to Do (I'll Swing My Hammer With Both My Hands)

5. Del McCoury - High on a Mountain (High on a Mountain)

6. Bluegrass Cardinals - Blue Eyed Boston Boy (Welcome to Virginia)

7. David Peterson & 1946 - You'll Find Her Name Written There (In the Mountaintops to Roam)

8. Mason Via - Melt in the Sun (Mason Via)

9. John Reischman - Walk Along John to Kansas (Walk Along John)

10. Dirk Powell - Sow 'em on the Mountain (Time Again)

11. Lynn Morris Band - You'll Never Be the Sun (You'll Never Be the Sun)

12. Blue Highway - Where Jasmine Grows (The Game)

13. Seldom Scene - Boots of Spanish Leather (Scene it All)

14. Scott Vestal, etc. - Steam Powered Aereo Plane (Bluegrass 2022)