Front Porch Bluegrass: June 6, 2026

1. Tony Rice Unit - My Favourite Things (Backwaters)

2. Tony Rice Unit - House of the Rising Sun (Unit of Measure)

3. Tony Rice - Why You Been Gone (Native American)

4. Bluegrass Album Band - Head Over Heels (The Bluegrass Album)

5. Tony Rice - Any Old Time (Church Street Blues)

6. Trey Hensley - Going and Gone (Can't Outrun the Blues)

7. Rick Faris - Lonesome is Your Name (Life's Parade)

8. Lynn Morris Band - Blue Skies & Teardrops (The Bramble & the Rose)

9. Pharis & Jason Romero - Long Gone Out West Blues (Long Gone Out West Blues)

10. Appalachian Roadshow - Della Jane's Heart (Della Jane's Heart)

11. Sophie Wellington - Jack of Diamonds (Her Bright Smile Haunts Me Still)

12. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Come All You Fair & Tender Ladies (O California!)

13. The Horsenecks - Trouble on the Mainline (In the West)

14. Sister Sadie - Availability (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

15. Masontown - Sally Ann (Age)