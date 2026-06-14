Front Porch Bluegrass: June 14, 2026
1. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - Take Me Home (1682)
2. Bryan Sutton - Nelia's Dance (Bluegrass Guitar)
3. Sturgill Simpson - Voices (Cuttin' Grass)
4. Steve Earle & The Del McCoury Band - Texas Eagle (The Mountain)
5. Tony Trishka & Del McCoury - Columbus Stockade Blues (Earl Jam 2)
6. John Lowell - Without You Being Here With Me (This Long Stretch of Gravel)
7. John Reischman, Scott Nygaard, Sharon Gilchrist - Half Past Four (The Harmonic Tone Revealers)
8. Sam Bush - Radio John (Radio John: Songs of John Hartford)
9. Appalachian Road Show - Hard Times Come Again No More (Tribulation)
10. Tony Furtado & Dirk Powell - Roustabout / Jackie Wilson (Tony Furtado & Dirk Powell)
11. Anna & Elizabeth - Going Across the Mountain (Anna & Elizabeth)
12. Larry Sparks - Georgia Peaches (40)
13. Guy Clark - She Loves to Ride Horses (The Dark)
14. Bluegrass Reunion - Little Maggie (Bluegrass Reunion)