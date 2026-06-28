Front Porch Bluegrass: June 28, 2026

Old-time fiddle tunes in honor of the National Old Time Fiddlers Contest:

1. Foghorn Stringband - Rabbit Up a Gum Stump (Weiser Sunrise)

2. John Hartford - Squirrel Hunters (Wild Hog in the Red Brush)

3. Andrew Marlin - Hawk is a Mule (Witching Hour)

4. Adeline - Katydid (Adeline)

Bluegrass versions of old-time fiddle tunes:

5. Bryan Sutton - Cricket on the Hearth (Into My Own)

6. Michael Cleveland with Luke Bulla & Tim O'Brien - Temperance Reel (Lovin' of the Game)

7. Shawn Camp - Sis Draper (Live at the Station Inn)

8. Rob Ickes - Lost Indian (Big Time)

9. Railroad Earth - Railroad Earth (The Black Bear Sessions)

10. The Cody Sisters - Night Like That (All the Quiet People)

11. Matt Flinner Trio - Hide Nor Hair (Traveling Roots)

12. Eli West - Everlovin' Need to Know (The Shape of a Sway)

13. Po' Ramblin' Boys - Little Glass of Wine (Never Slow Down)

14. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - Her Bright Smile Haunts Me Still (Stellar Jays)