Front Porch Bluegrass: June 28, 2026
Old-time fiddle tunes in honor of the National Old Time Fiddlers Contest:
1. Foghorn Stringband - Rabbit Up a Gum Stump (Weiser Sunrise)
2. John Hartford - Squirrel Hunters (Wild Hog in the Red Brush)
3. Andrew Marlin - Hawk is a Mule (Witching Hour)
4. Adeline - Katydid (Adeline)
Bluegrass versions of old-time fiddle tunes:
5. Bryan Sutton - Cricket on the Hearth (Into My Own)
6. Michael Cleveland with Luke Bulla & Tim O'Brien - Temperance Reel (Lovin' of the Game)
7. Shawn Camp - Sis Draper (Live at the Station Inn)
8. Rob Ickes - Lost Indian (Big Time)
9. Railroad Earth - Railroad Earth (The Black Bear Sessions)
10. The Cody Sisters - Night Like That (All the Quiet People)
11. Matt Flinner Trio - Hide Nor Hair (Traveling Roots)
12. Eli West - Everlovin' Need to Know (The Shape of a Sway)
13. Po' Ramblin' Boys - Little Glass of Wine (Never Slow Down)
14. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - Her Bright Smile Haunts Me Still (Stellar Jays)