Front Porch Bluegrass: July 5, 2026

1. Grant Gordy and Ross Martin - Dear Old Dixie (Year of the Dog)

2. Dan Tyminski - Wheels (Wheels)

3. Billy Strings - In the Clear (Highway Prayers)

4. Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - Lonely Comes Easy (Lonely Comes Easy)

5. Della Mae - I Compare Everyone to You (Magic Accident)

6. Jim Hurst - One More Lonesome Train (Travels & Time)

7. Norman Blake & Tony Rice - Green Light on the Southern (Blake & Rice)

8. Kenny Smith - Me and My Farmall (Studebaker)

9. Nate Lee - Sweet Allis Chalmers (Wings of a Jetliner)

10. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - My True Love Loves Me (O California!)

11. Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - I Don't Want to Get Married (Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves)

12. Mighty Poplar - Little Joe (Mighty Poplar)

13. Tony Trishka - Bill Cheatum (Earl Jam 2)

14. Del McCoury Band - Left in this World All Alone (Del & Woody)

15. Red Camel Collective - In Spite of Me (Red Camel Collective)

16. Peter Rowan - From My Mountain (Calling You) (Calling You From My Mountain)