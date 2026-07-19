Front Porch Bluegrass: July 19, 2026
1. Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - Pages in Your Hand (Pages in Your Hand)
2. Chris Jones - Dark Wind of Missouri (Blinded by the Rose)
3. Kenny & Amanda Smith - You Know That I Would (Unbound)
4. Danny Burns - Brother Wind (Southern Sky)
5. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - The Crow and the Gate (The Salish Sea)
6. Robert Earl Keen - Walls of Time (Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions)
7. The Onlies - Roll on Buddy (You Climb the Mountain)
8. Dirk Powell - Moonshiner (Hand Me Down)
9. Noam Pickelny - Redbud (Universal Favorite)
10. Dave Evans - Pastures of Plenty (Goin' Round This World)
11. Tony Trischka - Down in the Willow Garden (Earl Jam 2)
12. Steep Canyon Rangers - Looking Glass (Radio John: Songs of John Hartford)
13. Trey Hensley - The High Cost of Goodbye (Can't Outrun the Blues)
14. Kathy Kallick Band - So Danged Lonesome (Foxhounds)