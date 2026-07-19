Front Porch Bluegrass: July 19, 2026

1. Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - Pages in Your Hand (Pages in Your Hand)

2. Chris Jones - Dark Wind of Missouri (Blinded by the Rose)

3. Kenny & Amanda Smith - You Know That I Would (Unbound)

4. Danny Burns - Brother Wind (Southern Sky)

5. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - The Crow and the Gate (The Salish Sea)

6. Robert Earl Keen - Walls of Time (Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions)

7. The Onlies - Roll on Buddy (You Climb the Mountain)

8. Dirk Powell - Moonshiner (Hand Me Down)

9. Noam Pickelny - Redbud (Universal Favorite)

10. Dave Evans - Pastures of Plenty (Goin' Round This World)

11. Tony Trischka - Down in the Willow Garden (Earl Jam 2)

12. Steep Canyon Rangers - Looking Glass (Radio John: Songs of John Hartford)

13. Trey Hensley - The High Cost of Goodbye (Can't Outrun the Blues)

14. Kathy Kallick Band - So Danged Lonesome (Foxhounds)