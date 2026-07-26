Front Porch Bluegrass: July 26, 2026
1. Vickie Vaughn - Little Liza Jane (Travel On)
2. Vickie Vaughn - Mama Took Her Ring Off (Travel On)
3. Chris Jones & The Night Drivers - Laurie (Run Away Tonight)
4. Tall Poppy String Band - The Coo Coo (Tall Poppy String Band)
5. Dan Tyminski - Whose Shoulder Will You Cry On (Wheels)
6. Jim Mills - Temperance Reel (Hide Head Blues)
7. Woody Platt - Like the Rain Does (Far Away With You)
8. The Burnett Sisters Band - Song of the Mountains (Easy Come, Easy Go)
9. Vassar Clements, Tony Rice and the Low Country All Star Band - Salt Creek (Vassar Clements, Tony Rice and the Low Country All Star Band)
10. Larry Keel & Jon Stickley - Pioneers (Larry Keel & Jon Stickley)
11. Peter Rowan - Bluegrass Boy (Bluegrass Boy)
12. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - Her Bright Smile Haunts Me Still (Field Guide)
13. Adam Hurt - Backstep Cindy (Back to the Earth)
14. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - I'll Not Be a Stranger (The Holy Coming of the Storm)