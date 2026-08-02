Front Porch Bluegrass: August 2, 2026

Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival preview set #1:

1. Chris Jones & The Night Drivers - Under Over (Chalk Lines & Dust)

2. Chris Jones & The Night Drivers - If That Was Love (Lonely Comes Easy)

3. Della Mae - I Compare Everyone to You (Magic Accident)

4. Vickie Vaughn - Travel On (Travel On)

Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival preview set #2:

5. Damn Tall Buildings - Can't Slow Down (The Universe is Hungry)

6. Chet O'Keefe - Ring the Bell (Game Bird)

7. Tall Poppy String Band - Man of Constant Sorrow (Tall Poppy String Band)

8. John Lowell - A Wandering Stray (Snow on the Wineglass)

9. John Lowell - Angus Mackenzie (She's Leaving Cheyenne)

10. John & Joanne Lowell - Faraway Skies (On My Way Home)

11. The Lonesome Ace Stringband - Reason to Believe ((single))

12. Jorma Kaukonen - Blue Railroad Train (Blue Country Heart)

13. David Grisman & Doc Watson - Bluegrass Stomp (Doc & Dawg)