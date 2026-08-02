Front Porch Bluegrass: August 2, 2026
Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival preview set #1:
1. Chris Jones & The Night Drivers - Under Over (Chalk Lines & Dust)
2. Chris Jones & The Night Drivers - If That Was Love (Lonely Comes Easy)
3. Della Mae - I Compare Everyone to You (Magic Accident)
4. Vickie Vaughn - Travel On (Travel On)
Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival preview set #2:
5. Damn Tall Buildings - Can't Slow Down (The Universe is Hungry)
6. Chet O'Keefe - Ring the Bell (Game Bird)
7. Tall Poppy String Band - Man of Constant Sorrow (Tall Poppy String Band)
8. John Lowell - A Wandering Stray (Snow on the Wineglass)
9. John Lowell - Angus Mackenzie (She's Leaving Cheyenne)
10. John & Joanne Lowell - Faraway Skies (On My Way Home)
11. The Lonesome Ace Stringband - Reason to Believe ((single))
12. Jorma Kaukonen - Blue Railroad Train (Blue Country Heart)
13. David Grisman & Doc Watson - Bluegrass Stomp (Doc & Dawg)