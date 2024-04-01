© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Johnson's Improbable History of Pop

Don and Patti Parks, Part III

Published April 1, 2024 at 1:50 PM PDT
Vintage poster from Don and Patti Parks' national touring days
Patti Parks
Vintage poster from Don and Patti Parks' national touring days

Patti Parks rejoins John Johnson to talk about the past local country gospel scene

On this episode of Johnson's Improbable History of Pop, host John Johnson takes another look (and listen) at the Inland Northwest country gospel duo Don and Patti Parks. They toured the county and recorded music in their Spokane Valley home studio from 1964–1975.

Patti returns to the studio as John's guest along with her daughter Teresa Elliott and son Don Parks, Jr. They share the memories and music from the family's long-standing traveling ministry.

First broadcast March 30, 2024.

Tags
Johnson's Improbable History of Pop Country MusicLive Music
