Don and Patti Parks, Part III

On this episode of Johnson's Improbable History of Pop, host John Johnson takes another look (and listen) at the Inland Northwest country gospel duo Don and Patti Parks. They toured the county and recorded music in their Spokane Valley home studio from 1964–1975.

Patti returns to the studio as John's guest along with her daughter Teresa Elliott and son Don Parks, Jr. They share the memories and music from the family's long-standing traveling ministry.

First broadcast March 30, 2024.