© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101

“Vertigo” 65th Anniversary Screening & 49th Seattle International Film Festival Preview

Published May 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
Movies 101
Spokane Public Radio
/

Seeing movies at home, alone, is a nice experience. Even watching them in theaters, alone, is enjoyable. Sometimes, though, seeing at a public event can be the most fun of all. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be previewing a couple of upcoming movie events. One is the 49th Seattle International Film Festival, the other is the Garland Theater's 65th anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s film Vertigo.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Related Content
  • Movies 101
    Titles to Rewatch
    On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing movies that they like so much they’d be willing to queue them up for a second, maybe even a third time.
  • "Air" & "Rye Lane"
    On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two films that feature completely different attitudes toward some aspect of love. First up is “Air,” a study of how a single shoe saved the Oregon company symbolized by a swoosh, followed by a tender Hulu romance titled “Rye Lane.”
Load More