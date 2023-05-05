“Vertigo” 65th Anniversary Screening & 49th Seattle International Film Festival Preview

Seeing movies at home, alone, is a nice experience. Even watching them in theaters, alone, is enjoyable. Sometimes, though, seeing at a public event can be the most fun of all. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be previewing a couple of upcoming movie events. One is the 49th Seattle International Film Festival, the other is the Garland Theater's 65th anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s film Vertigo.