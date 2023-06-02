"A Thousand and One" & "Little Richard: I Am Everything"

Now that the seasonal dirge we know as a Northwest Winter has finally faded, it’s time get back outside. But if you’re a movie fan, you can enjoy the sun and your favorite cultural pastime courtesy of any number of streaming services. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two streaming specials. First up is the urban drama A Thousand and One, followed by the documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything.