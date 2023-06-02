© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101

"A Thousand and One" & "Little Richard: I Am Everything"

Published June 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
Movies 101

Now that the seasonal dirge we know as a Northwest Winter has finally faded, it’s time get back outside. But if you’re a movie fan, you can enjoy the sun and your favorite cultural pastime courtesy of any number of streaming services. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two streaming specials. First up is the urban drama A Thousand and One, followed by the documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Related Content
  • Dan Webster reviews "A Thousand and One"
    A.V. Rockwell’s film “A Thousand and One” takes us into a world of struggle, strife and a refusal to give in, Dan Webster says in his review.
  • Movies 101
    Underappreciated Filmmakers
    On this week’s show, Dan Webster and Nathan Weinbender will be doing their parts to correct the historical record on four filmmakers who they think are underappreciated, especially considering their contributions to the art of cinema.
  • Movies 101
    "Beau Is Afraid" & "R.M.N."
    On this week’s show, Dan Webster and Nathan Weinbender will be discussing Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid” and Cristian Mungiu’s “R.M.N.”
Load More