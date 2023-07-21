© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
"The Lesson" & "L’immensitá"

Published July 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM PDT
Yes, we’re in the midst of the summer-movie season, which means that the theaters are full of exploding cars and dashing do-gooders. But there’s still room for intimate stories, too. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing a pair of films that are small enough to pass right by many movie fans without so much as a murmured response. One is The Lesson, a neo-noir involving literary theft, and the other is L’immensitá, an Italian-language film starring Penelope Cruz as a mother whose love for her children is the main thing holding her marriage together.

