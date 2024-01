It’s that time again—when along with looking ahead to a new year, we look back at the one we just lived through. And for movie fans, that means recalling what wonders we saw on screens both big and little. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart run down their picks for what each of them thought were the best films of the last year. They also list some of the rest of what they thought made 2023 the year that it was, for good and bad.