© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101

"The Zone of Interest" & 25th Annual SpIFF

Published February 9, 2024 at 7:33 PM PST
From left: Christian Friedel in The Zone of Interest (2023); SpIFF logo and assorted film stills from Fancy Dance (2023), Where the Rope Ends (2023), Punderneath It All (2023), No Right Way (2023), Coming Around (2023), and Richland (2023).
From left: Christian Friedel in The Zone of Interest (2023); SpIFF logo and assorted film stills from Fancy Dance (2023), Where the Rope Ends (2023), Punderneath It All (2023), No Right Way (2023), Coming Around (2023), and Richland (2023).

It’s been over two decades now and the Spokane International Film Festival (SpIFF), despite a number of obstacles, continues to thrive. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss what to expect from the 2024 Spokane International Film Festival, which begins its eight-day run this weekend. Prior to that, though, they discuss The Zone of Interest, a German-language film—written and directed by British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer—that has been nominated for five Academy Awards.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Related Content
Load More