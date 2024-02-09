"The Zone of Interest" & 25th Annual SpIFF

It’s been over two decades now and the Spokane International Film Festival (SpIFF), despite a number of obstacles, continues to thrive. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss what to expect from the 2024 Spokane International Film Festival, which begins its eight-day run this weekend. Prior to that, though, they discuss The Zone of Interest, a German-language film—written and directed by British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer—that has been nominated for five Academy Awards.