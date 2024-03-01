"Perfect Days," "Drive-Away Dolls" & "Rustin"

When the names of certain filmmakers are mentioned, expectations among movie fans are bound to rise. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the work of two such filmmakers: Wim Wenders, director of the Oscar-nominated International Feature Film Perfect Days, and Ethan Coen—yes, half of the moviemaking duo with brother Joel—this time directing on his own the offbeat comedy noir Drive-Away Dolls. They also mention Rustin, a biopic that is powered by an Oscar-nominated performance by Coleman Domingo.