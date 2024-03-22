"20 Days in Mariupol" & "Io Capitano"

Yes, the "-heimer" half of the "Barbenheimer" conglomerate tallied its share of gold during the recent Oscars broadcast. But the also-rans and near-misses had their night as well. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that were at least mentioned during the show. One, “20 Days in Mariupol,” was named Best Documentary Feature, while the other, “Io Capitano,” was one of the nominees for Best International Feature Film.