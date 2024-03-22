© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"20 Days in Mariupol" & "Io Capitano"

Published March 22, 2024 at 7:00 PM PDT
From left: Evgeniy Maloletka in 20 Days in Mariupol (2023); Seydou Sarr as Seydou in Io Capitano (2023).
20 Days in Mariupol, Frontline PBS/Associated Press/PBS Distribution, 2023. Io Capitano, Archimede/Pathé Films/RAI Cinema/Tarantula/Cohen Media Group, 2023.
Yes, the "-heimer" half of the "Barbenheimer" conglomerate tallied its share of gold during the recent Oscars broadcast. But the also-rans and near-misses had their night as well. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that were at least mentioned during the show. One, “20 Days in Mariupol,” was named Best Documentary Feature, while the other, “Io Capitano,” was one of the nominees for Best International Feature Film.

