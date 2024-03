Here at Movies 101, we like to say that we seek out great cinema wherever we can find it. How we define “great,” though is always up for debate. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that defy standard critical summation. The first is Doug Liman’s re-envisioning of the 1989 movie Road House, and the second is Rose Glass’ neo-noir Love Lies Bleeding.