Imagination, if not entertaining actual fantasy, is a standard moviemaking staple. The question always is, does it work? On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a trio of movies that, each in its own distinctive way, explore the realms of imaginative fantasy—some, as always, better than others. The films are the theatrical releases Inside Out 2 and Tuesday, followed by the streaming documentary Brats.