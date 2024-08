We’re all prey to our emotions, whether we’re talking about pangs of fear, the warmth of connection or the angst of loss. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two movies that take their audiences on a virtual road trip through a maze of emotions—the latest from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, titled Trap, and the Oscar-nominated animated film from 2023, Robot Dreams.