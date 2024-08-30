© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Blink Twice" & "Sing Sing"

Published August 30, 2024 at 7:20 PM PDT
From left: Channing Tatum in Blink Twice (2024); Colman Domingo in Sing Sing (2024).
In the world of movies, the genre of crime covers a wide range of themes and tones, from comic-mystery murder to the travails of those locked up for the acts they have committed. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two such films that, though loosely linked through the theme of crime, couldn’t be more different in tone—Zoë Kravitz’s idiosyncratic murder mystery Blink Twice and Greg Kwedar’s men-behind-bars saga titled Sing Sing.

