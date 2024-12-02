© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Gadiator II," "In the Summers" & "Daughters"

Published December 2, 2024 at 9:03 PM PST
From left: Paul Mescal in Gladiator II (2024); Allison Salinas, Residente, and Kimaya Thais Limon in In the Summers (2024); Allan James in Daughters (2024).
As any parent knows, raising children can be a rewarding, but often challenging, process. And many a movie has been made documenting that very truth. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three movies that, each in its own way, tackles what joys, and pains, face both sides of the adult-child relationship. Said films are the blockbuster Gladiator II, the streaming feature In the Summers and the Netflix documentary Daughters.

