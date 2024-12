Movie stars get known for playing certain kinds of characters. Often, though, they intentionally take on roles that portray them in a completely different light. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films featuring actors who take on challenging roles that, at least in one case, is far different than what the actor is best known for. First up is Queer, starring Daniel Craig, followed by Maria, starring Angelina Jolie.