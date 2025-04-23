“Sacramento” & 2025 Overlook Film Festival

For those who are fans of film festivals, it’s nothing to sit through several features in a single day. As many as five or even—though rarely—six. On this week’s show, co-host Nathan Weinbender regales Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart, and anyone else willing to listen with tales of his recent trek to New Orleans to snack on beignets and feast on a menu of horror films at the Overlook Film Festival. They also discuss the independent film Sacramento, which opened in Spokane last week.