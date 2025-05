In the past, we’ve referred to them as "buried treasures" among other descriptors, but by whatever name, we mean movies—and sometimes streaming miniseries—that we consider well worth checking out. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a selection of movies—and the writer-directors who made them—that they’ve enjoyed over the years, and that they think our listeners might enjoy as well.