"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" & SIFF 2025

For those at Movies 101 headquarters, it’s good to be back together. Dan Webster and co-host Mary Pat Treuthart have been out of the country for the past few weeks, and the third member of the team, co-host Nathan Weinbender, has been lurking in dark Seattle theaters watching as many Seattle International Film Festival movies as he could. So for this week’s show, Dan, Nathan, and Mary Pat first discuss Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Following that, however, Nathan regales everyone with thrilling tales of his SIFF 2025 shenanigans.