Movies 101

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" & SIFF 2025

Published June 4, 2025 at 8:00 PM PDT
Left side: Actors Tom Cruise and Esai Morales in the 2025 film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Right side: Seattle International Film Festival 2025 logos and assorted stills from the 2024 film Souleymane's Story, the 2025 documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, the 2025 documentary Baby Doe, the 2025 documentary The Librarians, the 2025 film Sorry, Baby, and the 2025 documentary Seeds.
From left: Tom Cruise and Esai Morales in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025); SIFF 2025 logos and assorted film stills from Souleymane's Story (2024), Come See Me in the Good Light (2025), Baby Doe (2025), The Librarians (2025), Sorry, Baby (2025), and Seeds (2025).

For those at Movies 101 headquarters, it’s good to be back together. Dan Webster and co-host Mary Pat Treuthart have been out of the country for the past few weeks, and the third member of the team, co-host Nathan Weinbender, has been lurking in dark Seattle theaters watching as many Seattle International Film Festival movies as he could. So for this week’s show, Dan, Nathan, and Mary Pat first discuss Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Following that, however, Nathan regales everyone with thrilling tales of his SIFF 2025 shenanigans.

Tags
Movies 101 Seattle International Film Festival Film Festival Movie Review Film Reviews Movie Film Arts & Culture
