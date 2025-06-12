© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

“Pee-wee as Himself” & “Friendship”

Published June 11, 2025 at 9:00 PM PDT
From left: Actor/comedian Paul Reubens in archival footage from the 2025 two-part documentary series Pee-wee as Himself; actor/comedian Tim Robinson as Craig Waterman in the 2024 film Friendship.
From left: Paul Reubens in archival footage from 2-part documentary series Pee-wee as Himself (2025); Tim Robinson as Craig Waterman in Friendship (2024).

Stephen King once declared that: “Any fool with steady hands and a working set of lungs can build up a house of cards and then blow it down, but it takes a genius to make people laugh.” On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the very nature of comedy as they talk about two productions, one being the biographical 2-part streaming series on the late Paul Reubens titled Pee-wee as Himself, and the big-screen dark comedy Friendship.

