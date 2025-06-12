“Pee-wee as Himself” & “Friendship”

Stephen King once declared that: “Any fool with steady hands and a working set of lungs can build up a house of cards and then blow it down, but it takes a genius to make people laugh.” On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the very nature of comedy as they talk about two productions, one being the biographical 2-part streaming series on the late Paul Reubens titled Pee-wee as Himself, and the big-screen dark comedy Friendship.