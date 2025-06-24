© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101
"Jaws" 50th Anniversary & "Ran" 40th Anniversary

Published June 24, 2025 at 6:40 PM PDT
From left: Actor Roy Scheider in the 1975 film Jaws; actors Peter and Tatsuya Nakadai in the 1985 film Ran.
With the exception of those of us who no longer welcome birthdays, most people love anniversaries. But when it comes to movies, anniversaries give us the opportunity to remember great cinema and the directors who make it. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two such directors, Akira Kurosawa, whose film “Ran” is enjoying the 40th anniversary of its release this month, and Steven Spielberg, whose 1975 film “Jaws” is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewFilm ReviewsMovieFilmArts & CultureProgramming