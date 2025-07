One of the favorite games that most, if not all, movie fans plays is: What are your top 10 movies? Well, the New York Times just compiled a list 10 times as big. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss that list, something the editors are proclaiming as the "100 Best Movies of the 21st Century," and list their own picks for the top 10.