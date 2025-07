Fantasy in its various forms is the lifeblood of moviemaking. And this is true whether you’re talking romance, action, comedy or any other genre you can name. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that indulge in fantasy, each conforming to its particular genre. The first is the racing film F1 and the second is the existentialist meditation titled The Life of Chuck.