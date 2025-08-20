"Sunday Best: The Untold Story of Ed Sullivan" & "My Mom Jayne"

Over the decades, show business has given us any number of celebrities who at times seem as familiar to us as actual member of our own families. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of streaming documentary features that focus on well-known public figures from the past—TV host Ed Sullivan in Netflix’s Sunday Best: The Untold Story of Ed Sullivan, and Jayne Mansfield in HBO Max’s My Mom Jayne.