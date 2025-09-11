"Highest 2 Lowest" & "High and Low"

A study released last October showed that movie remakes tend to lose money. Yet the film industry, for a variety of reasons, keeps churning them out. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart and Nathan Weinbender discuss one recent remake, Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest, which is his version of Ed McBain’s 1959 novel King’s Ransom, as well as take a look back at another McBain adaptation, Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low.