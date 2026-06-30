"Disclosure Day," "Obsession" & "Backrooms"

No matter whether we’re talking about the strange people we meet or the difficult situations we encounter, the simple truth is that life is full of vagaries, and moviemakers certainly enjoy exploring the themes those vagaries present. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing three different studies of the bizarre. Steven Spielberg’s aliens-come-runnin’ feature “Disclosure Day," followed by a couple of surprising suspense/horror hits, Curry Barker’s “Obsession” and Kane Parsons’ “Backrooms."