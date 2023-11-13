© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Annalise Mitchell reads "Blue and Green" by Virginia Woolf

Published November 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM PST
Poet and creative author Annalise Mitchell
Annalise Mitchell
Poet and creative author Annalise Mitchell

Short, sketch-like prose poems that describe the impressions of colors

Annalise Mitchell is a poet and creative author who is currently obtaining her undergraduate degree in Creative Writing at the University of Idaho.

Born and raised in Tacoma, WA, Annalise loves to go on hikes with friends and watch horror movies on a rainy day. Alongside poetry, Annalise has a passion for dance, playing the piano and oat milk lattes. She plans to publish her own poetry books in the future.

Poetry Moment
Stay Connected