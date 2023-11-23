"Gravy" by Doug Nadvornick
SPR's programming director offers tips on the Thanksgiving meal's crowning glory
For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!
Today's recipe is for gravy.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Approx. 2 cups turkey juices or meat broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Melt the butter over medium heat
- Drop in the flour a little at a time and start to whisk
- Slowly mix in liquid (meat juices or broth) a little bit at a time, allowing each addition to be fully absorbed. Keep whisking the entire time, reducing heat if necessary
- As the gravy thickens, add salt and pepper to taste
Notes:
You can substitute margarine or spread for the butter.