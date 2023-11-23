© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

"Gravy" by Doug Nadvornick

Published November 23, 2023 at 9:01 AM PST
SPR Programming Director and Morning Edition host Doug Nadvornick
SPR Programming Director and Morning Edition host Doug Nadvornick

SPR's programming director offers tips on the Thanksgiving meal's crowning glory

For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

Today's recipe is for gravy.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Approx. 2 cups turkey juices or meat broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Melt the butter over medium heat
  2. Drop in the flour a little at a time and start to whisk
  3. Slowly mix in liquid (meat juices or broth) a little bit at a time, allowing each addition to be fully absorbed. Keep whisking the entire time, reducing heat if necessary
  4. As the gravy thickens, add salt and pepper to taste

Notes:

You can substitute margarine or spread for the butter.

Poetry Moment
