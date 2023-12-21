Kevin Brown reads "The Oxen" by Thomas Hardy

Kevin Brown, a local musician and bluegrass enthusiast, has been hosting Front Porch Bluegrass on Spokane Public Radio since 2002. In the early 1980s at Whitworth College he spent most of his extracurricular time at the campus radio station, KWRS, where he served as Program Director and trained professor Leonard Oakland in his first radio show. Kevin never quite shook the radio bug after that, and several years later reached out to Leonard to get in the door at Spokane Public Radio.

Kevin is involved with the Inland Northwest Bluegrass Association and has served as the Music Director for the Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival since its inception in 2002. He has played mandolin in the band Big Red Barn and also has released 4 albums of original songs. Kevin lives on a small farm in Chattaroy with his wife. They have 2 grown children, one grandchild and 3 spoiled goats.