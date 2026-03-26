Jan Wallace reads "The Change" by Denise Levertov

Jan Wallace is the winner of the 2019 Editors’ Prize from Cider Press Review for her book Nothing Like the Doll You Learned On. Her poems and essays have previously appeared in various journals including Terrain.org A Journal of the Built + Natural World; Off Paper The Project Room’s literary magazine; Field; Poetry Northwest; Hubbub; Fine Madness; Arcade A Journal of Architecture and Design in the Northwest; Nest and The Seattle Review. Her honors include an International Writer’s Fellowship completed at Hawthornden Castle, Scotland, UK.