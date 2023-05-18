May 18, 2023: Story Time at the Carrousel, Frank Matsura, Spokane Sisters' Art Group
1 of 7 — Frank Matsura/Wapato Smithins family
Frank Sakae Matsura (Japanese, 1873-1913), Wapato Smithins Family, c.1903 - c.1913, archival print from gelatin dry plate scan; from the exhibition "Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland" at the MAC
Okanogan County Historical Society
2 of 7 — Jill Reeves
Jill Reeves, community engagement manager for Riverfront Park, in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
3 of 7 — Story Time @ Carrousel 2023
Story Time at the Carrousel logo
Riverfront Park Spokane
4 of 7 — Frank Matsura/Charley Leo and wife.jpg
Frank Sakae Matsura (Japanese, 1873–1913), Charley Leo and Wife, 1911, archival print from gelatin dry plate scan; from the exhibition "Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland" at the MAC
MATSURA6345 / Okanogan County Historical Society
5 of 7 — Frank Matsura/Twit-mich,,Charley, Suzanne, and Joe Leo.jpg
Frank S. Matsura, (Japanese, 1873–1913), Twit-mich, Charley Leo, Suzanne Leo, and Joe Leo. Archival print from gelatin dry plate scan; from the exhibition "Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland" at the MAC
Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections
6 of 7 — Frank Matsura/Chilliwist Jim .jpg
Frank Sakae Matsura (Japanese, 1873–1913), Chilliwist Jim (La-ka-kin), n.d., archival print from gelatin dry plate scan; from the exhibition "Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland" at the MAC
MATSURA7329 / Okanogan County Historical Society
7 of 7 — Spokane Sisters' Art Group
Members of the Spokane Sisters' Art Group, a humanities-focused collective that celebrates the art of the Muslim world
Spokane Sisters' Art Group
Who's on TA(P)? Jill Reeves, Michael Holloman, Anne-Claire Mitchell, Lacey Barlow, Sara Delane and Azadeh Weber
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Jill Reeves, the community engagement manager for Riverfront Park. She gives the details on Story Time at the Carrousel, a free early literacy event and activity for families with preschool-aged children. The next Story Time is tomorrow, May 19.
- Michael Holloman, an associate professor of art at Washington State University, and Anne-Claire Mitchell, and independent curator and art consultant. They've co-curated the exhibition “Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland,” which runs at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture until November 26.
- Lacey Barlow, Sara Delane and Azadeh Weber of the Spokane Sisters' Art Group. Their humanities-focused collective represents refugees from Libya, Syria and Afghanistan as well as immigrants from Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Russia. They recently received a Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) to organize and host a series of workshops celebrating the art and culture of the Muslim world.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.