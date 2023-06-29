June 29, 2023: "Pass Over" wins big, Alonzo Bodden, Spokane's historic country gospel scene

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Local filmmaker and playwright Malcolm Pelles. He directed the production of Pass Over that recently won multiple top awards at the National Competition of the American Association of Community Theatre.

Stand-up comedian, jazz aficionado and frequent Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! panelist Alonzo Bodden. His five-show engagement at the Spokane Comedy Club starts tonight (June 29) and runs until July 1.

John Johnson, host of Johnson's Improbable History of Pop. He talks about his upcoming shows on a 1960s Spokane-based country gospel duo and the influential pop music venue Casey's (1960–1970s) in Lewiston, ID.

