Thursday Arts (P)review

June 29, 2023: "Pass Over" wins big, Alonzo Bodden, Spokane's historic country gospel scene

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Shaune Gardner, Juan A Mas, Malcolm Pelles and Kim Berg (L–R) prepare for a scene during a recording session of Pelles' "Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep" for Radio Play Co-Lab
1 of 5  — Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep 1
Shaune Gardner, Juan A Mas, Malcolm Pelles and Kim Berg (L–R) prepare for a scene during a recording session of Pelles' "Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep" for Radio Play Co-Lab
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Dahveed Bullis, Malcolm Pelles
2 of 5  — Dahveed Bullis, Malcolm Pelles
Dahveed Bullis and Malcolm Pelles (L–R) in the KPBX studio discussing their Stage left play "Pass Over"
Spokane Public Radio
Alonzo Bodden
3 of 5  — Alonzo Bodden
Stand-up comedian, jazz aficionado, car enthusiast and frequent "Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!" panelist Alonzo Bodden
Todd Rosenberg Photography/Levity Entertainment / Todd Rosenberg Photography
Back side of the LP cover for "Everlasting Peace" by Don & Pat Parks
4 of 5  — Back side of the LP cover for "Everlasting Peace" by Don & Pat Parks
Back side of the LP cover for "Everlasting Peace," one of the Harvest Time albums released by Spokane country gospel duo Don & Pat Parks
A poster for an Electric Prunes concert at the teen dance club Casey's in Lewiston, Idaho
5 of 5  — Electric Prunes, Casey's
A poster for an Electric Prunes concert at the teen dance club Casey's in Lewiston, Idaho
John Johnson

On TA(P): Director Malcolm Pelles, comedian Alonzo Bodden, IHOP host John Johnson

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Local filmmaker and playwright Malcolm Pelles. He directed the production of Pass Over that recently won multiple top awards at the National Competition of the American Association of Community Theatre.
  • Stand-up comedian, jazz aficionado and frequent Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! panelist Alonzo Bodden. His five-show engagement at the Spokane Comedy Club starts tonight (June 29) and runs until July 1.
  • John Johnson, host of Johnson’s Improbable History of Pop. He talks about his upcoming shows on a 1960s Spokane-based country gospel duo and the influential pop music venue Casey’s (1960–1970s) in Lewiston, ID.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureStage Left TheaterTheaterLive MusicComedySpokane Public RadioHistory
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli
