Thursday Arts (P)review

July 6, 2023: Playwrights' Forum Festival, "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," Joon + 30

By E.J. Iannelli
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
On TA(P) this week: Bryan Harnetiaux, Charissa Bertels, Shannon Noel

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Bryan Harnetiaux, the longtime playwright in residence at the Spokane Civic Theatre. He recaps what happened last month at the theater's 33rd annual Playwrights' Forum Festival, which now bears his name.
  • Charissa Bertels, star of the one-woman true musical, My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend. It runs July 7–9 at the University of Idaho's Forge Theatre in Moscow courtesy of Idaho Repertory Theatre.
  • Shannon Noel, a designer who's working on a mixed-media show inspired by Benny & Joon to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary. The opening of "Joon + 30" is on July 7 at Hamilton Studio, and her paintings will be on display there until the end of the month.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Tags
Thursday Arts (P)review TheaterArts & CultureSpokane Civic TheatreUniversity of IdahoMusical TheaterVisual ArtFilm
E.J. Iannelli
