July 6, 2023: Playwrights' Forum Festival, "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," Joon + 30

Bryan Harnetiaux, the longtime playwright in residence at the Spokane Civic Theatre. He recaps what happened last month at the theater's 33rd annual Playwrights' Forum Festival, which now bears his name.

Charissa Bertels, star of the one-woman true musical, My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend . It runs July 7–9 at the University of Idaho's Forge Theatre in Moscow courtesy of Idaho Repertory Theatre.

. It runs July 7–9 at the University of Idaho's Forge Theatre in Moscow courtesy of Idaho Repertory Theatre. Shannon Noel, a designer who's working on a mixed-media show inspired by Benny & Joon to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary. The opening of "Joon + 30" is on July 7 at Hamilton Studio, and her paintings will be on display there until the end of the month.

