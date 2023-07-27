July 27, 2023: Sarah Conover, Asphalt Art, Victoria Browning Wyeth

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Sarah Conover, local author of the new book Set Adrift: A Mystery and a Memoir , published by 55 Fathoms. Set Adrift aims to come to terms with the 1958 shipwreck that left her orphaned. Conover will lead "Writing to Wisdom, Writing to Wonder" memoir workshops on July 28 and 29 at Harmony Woods Retreat Center.

Victoria Browning Wyeth, great-granddaughter of illustrator N.C. Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth and the niece of contemporary realist Jamie Wyeth. She shares personal stories from the family of American artists that's being celebrated in the exhibition "The Wyeths: Three Generations." It runs at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture until August 20.

