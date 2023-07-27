July 27, 2023: Sarah Conover, Asphalt Art, Victoria Browning Wyeth
Writer Sarah Conover, author of "Set Adrift: A Mystery and a Memoir" among other books
The cover to "Set Adrift: A Mystery and a Memoir" by Sarah Conover, published by 55 Fathoms
The Progress Pride flag, painted on the intersection of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard, is the model for future street paintings through the city of Spokane's Asphalt Art program.
Victoria Browning Wyeth, photographer and member of Wyeth family of artists
On TA(P): A memoirist, Spokane Arts/City of Spokane partners, and an art family insider
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Sarah Conover, local author of the new book Set Adrift: A Mystery and a Memoir, published by 55 Fathoms. Set Adrift aims to come to terms with the 1958 shipwreck that left her orphaned. Conover will lead "Writing to Wisdom, Writing to Wonder" memoir workshops on July 28 and 29 at Harmony Woods Retreat Center.
- Annie Deasy of the City of Spokane's Office of Neighborhood Services and Shelby Allison of Spokane Arts. They talk about the new Asphalt Art project that's part of the city's neighborhood traffic-calming program.
- Victoria Browning Wyeth, great-granddaughter of illustrator N.C. Wyeth, granddaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth and the niece of contemporary realist Jamie Wyeth. She shares personal stories from the family of American artists that's being celebrated in the exhibition "The Wyeths: Three Generations." It runs at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture until August 20.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.