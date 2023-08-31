© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thursday Arts (P)review

Aug. 31, 2023: "Glass Comes Alive," Spokane Watercolor Society, "Layers & Textures"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Amalia Fisch, "Tekoa"; watercolor on paper, 16 inches x 20 inches x 1.5 inches
1 of 11  — Amalia Fisch, "Tekoa"
Amalia Fisch, "Tekoa"; watercolor on paper, 16 inches x 20 inches x 1.5 inches
Amalia Fisch
Glass object from the "Glass Comes Alive" symposium
2 of 11  — Conainer.png
Glass object from the "Glass Comes Alive" symposium
Courtesy of Hallie Meredith
This glass bird was used as a perfume bottle.
3 of 11  — Perfume Bottle.png
This glass bird was used as a perfume bottle.
Courtesy of Hallie Meredith
Jeannine Marx-Fruci, "Stellar Dahlia"; watercolor macro,
4 of 11  — Jeannine Marx-Fruci, "Stellar Dahlia"
Jeannine Marx-Fruci, "Stellar Dahlia"; watercolor macro, 20 x 15 in.
Jeannine Marx-Fruci
Kim Gardell and Gay Witherspoon (L–R) of the Spokane Watercolor Society in the SPR lobby
5 of 11  — Kim Gardell, Gay Witherspoon
Kim Gardell and Gay Witherspoon (L–R) of the Spokane Watercolor Society in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_01_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 32 inches.
6 of 11  — Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_01_22"
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_01_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 32 inches.
Jun Soo Oh
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Landscape_01_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 72 inches.
7 of 11  — Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Landscape_01_22"
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Landscape_01_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 72 inches.
Jun Soo Oh
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_06_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 32 inches.
8 of 11  — Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_06_22"
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_06_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 32 inches.
Jun Soo Oh
Renée Oberdorf, "Clear Day for a Walk"; mixed media on canvas, 40 x 40 in.
9 of 11  — Renee Oberdorf-Clear Day for a Walk-40x40
Renée Oberdorf, "Clear Day for a Walk"; mixed media on canvas, 40 x 40 in.
Renée Oberdorf
Renée Oberdorf, "The Sentinel"; mixed media on canvas, 36 x 48 in.
10 of 11  — Renee Oberdorf The Sentinel 36x48
Renée Oberdorf, "The Sentinel"; mixed media on canvas, 36 x 48 in.
Renée Oberdorf
Artists Renée Oberdorf and Jun Soo Oh (L–R) in the SPR lobby
11 of 11  — Renée Oberdorf, Jun Soo Oh
Artists Renée Oberdorf and Jun Soo Oh (L–R) in the SPR lobby
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio

WSU's Hallie Meredith plus artists Kim Gardell, Gay Witherspoon, Jun Soo Oh and Renée Oberdorf

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Tags
Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureSpokane Art SchoolVisual ArtWashington State UniversityPullman
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli