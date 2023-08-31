Aug. 31, 2023: "Glass Comes Alive," Spokane Watercolor Society, "Layers & Textures"
Amalia Fisch, "Tekoa"; watercolor on paper, 16 inches x 20 inches x 1.5 inches
Amalia Fisch
Glass object from the "Glass Comes Alive" symposium
Courtesy of Hallie Meredith
This glass bird was used as a perfume bottle.
Courtesy of Hallie Meredith
Jeannine Marx-Fruci, "Stellar Dahlia"; watercolor macro, 20 x 15 in.
Jeannine Marx-Fruci
Kim Gardell and Gay Witherspoon (L–R) of the Spokane Watercolor Society in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_01_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 32 inches.
Jun Soo Oh
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Landscape_01_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 72 inches.
Jun Soo Oh
Jun Soo Oh, "Untitled: Self-Portrait_06_22"; thermal paper and pastel on canvas, 32 x 32 inches.
Jun Soo Oh
Renée Oberdorf, "Clear Day for a Walk"; mixed media on canvas, 40 x 40 in.
Renée Oberdorf
Renée Oberdorf, "The Sentinel"; mixed media on canvas, 36 x 48 in.
Renée Oberdorf
Artists Renée Oberdorf and Jun Soo Oh (L–R) in the SPR lobby
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
WSU's Hallie Meredith plus artists Kim Gardell, Gay Witherspoon, Jun Soo Oh and Renée Oberdorf
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Washington State University art history professor Hallie Meredith. She talks about “Glass Comes Alive in Pullman,” a two-day demonstration and celebration of glassblowing that just concluded at WSU’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Doug Nadvornick reports.
- Artists Kim Gardell and Gay Witherspoon of the Spokane Watercolor Society. The SWS opens its 2023 Signature Show at the Spokane Art School Gallery on Friday, September 1. The exhibition runs there until September 29.
- Jun Soo Oh and Renée Oberdorf, two artists who have the joint exhibition "Layers and Textures" at the Terrain Gallery. The First Friday opening is on September 1, and there is an artists' reception on September 8. The exhibition closes September 30.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.