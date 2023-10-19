© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

Oct. 19, 2023: Jahari Stampley, Spokane Is Reading, Bedtime Stories

By E.J. Iannelli
Published October 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Jazz pianist Jahari Stampley
1 of 5  — Jahari Stampley
Jazz pianist Jahari Stampley
Marcio Toledo
Author Kim Fu and the cover of her novel, Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century
2 of 5  — Kim Fu
Author Kim Fu and the cover of her novel, Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century
L. D’Alessandro
Author Sharma Shields
3 of 5
Author Sharma Shields
Rajah Bose
Graphic artist Simeon Mills
4 of 5  — Simeon Mills
Graphic artist Simeon Mills
Promotional image for Humanities Washington's 2023 Bedtime Stories event
5 of 5  — Humanities WA Bedtime Stories 2023
Promotional image for Humanities Washington's 2023 Bedtime Stories event
Humanities WA

Rising jazz pianist, author Kim Fu plus literary duo Sharma Shields & Simeon Mills

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & Culture
E.J. Iannelli
E.J. Iannelli