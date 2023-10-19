Oct. 19, 2023: Jahari Stampley, Spokane Is Reading, Bedtime Stories
Rising jazz pianist, author Kim Fu plus literary duo Sharma Shields & Simeon Mills
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Chicago-based pianist Jahari Stampley. This past weekend he won the prestigious 2023 Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition, and this coming weekend (Sat., Oct. 21) he’s at Holy Names Music Center for an Imagine Jazz concert with his mother, D-Erania Stampley. Rachel Bade-McMurphy interviews.
- Pacific Northwest author Kim Fu. Her short story collection Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century recently won the Washington State Book Award and is also this year’s featured novel for Spokane Is Reading. Kim is at local libraries on Thursday, October 26 for two Spokane Is Reading events.
- Author Sharma Shields and her husband, graphic artist Simeon “Sam” Mills. They’re presenting an 'illustrated reading’ of Shields’ original short story, "The Support Group for Lesser Moons,” at Friday’s (Oct. 20) Bedtime Stories fundraiser for Humanities WA.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.