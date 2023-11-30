Nov. 30, 2023: Carolyn Stephens, Robin Dare, Noelle Bowden and Yaegel T. Welch

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Carolyn Stephens and artist Robin Dare. They talk about "Five Critical Decades of Art: The Stephens Collection," a collection of works owned by Carolyn and her husband Les. It runs at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum through Jan. 6, 2024.

Poet and artist Noelle Bowden. She’s one of two recent Eastern Washington University grads who are taking part in the inaugural EWU Emerging Artists residency at The Hive. She’s also Spokane Public Radio's Poetry Moment reader this week.

Yaegel T. Welch, the actor who plays Tom Robinson in the Aaron Sorkin adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. The play, which also stars Richard Thomas, runs at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from Dec. 5–10 as part of the Best of Broadway series.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.