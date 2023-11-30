Nov. 30, 2023: Carolyn Stephens, Robin Dare, Noelle Bowden and Yaegel T. Welch
Bernadette Vielbig (American, b. 1966) Complementary Opposition; Yin:Yang Theory, 2005. Press mold cast ceramic, glazes, mid-century slide magazine trays, adhesive. From "Five Critical Decades of Art" at the Jundt Museum
Carl RIchardson / Carolyn & Les Stephens
Ralph Goings (American, 1928–2016) Town and Country, 1966. Lithograph on paper. From "Five Critical Decades of Art" at the Jundt Museum
Carl Richardson / Carolyn & Les Stephens
Robert Mapplethorpe (American, 1946–1989) Patti Smith (Dream of Life), 1987. Photograph. From "Five Critical Decades of Art" at the Jundt Museum
Carl Richardson / Carolyn & Les Stephens
Aubrey Schwartz (American, 1928–2019) Shrew, 1958. Etching and engraving on paper. From Five Critical Decades of Art" at the Jundt Museum
Carl Richardson / Carolyn & Les Stephens
Mixed-media works by Noelle Bowden from her EWU Emerging Artist program residency at The Hive
Noelle Bowden / Noelle Bowden
Noelle Bowden / Noelle Bowden
Noelle Bowden / Noelle Bowden
Noelle Bowden / Noelle Bowden
Poet and artist Noelle Bowden
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Atticus Finch (played by Richard Thomas; L) and Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch; R) in the nationally touring production of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird
Julieta Cervantes / Best of Broadway
Actor Yaegel T. Welch, who appears in the nationally touring Aaron Sorkin adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird
Best of Broadway
Art collectors at the Jundt, EWU Emerging Artist and To Kill a Mockingbird actor
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Carolyn Stephens and artist Robin Dare. They talk about "Five Critical Decades of Art: The Stephens Collection," a collection of works owned by Carolyn and her husband Les. It runs at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum through Jan. 6, 2024.
- Poet and artist Noelle Bowden. She’s one of two recent Eastern Washington University grads who are taking part in the inaugural EWU Emerging Artists residency at The Hive. She’s also Spokane Public Radio's Poetry Moment reader this week.
- Yaegel T. Welch, the actor who plays Tom Robinson in the Aaron Sorkin adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. The play, which also stars Richard Thomas, runs at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from Dec. 5–10 as part of the Best of Broadway series.
